Even censorship for good cause is wrong

I don't know where to start with this important issue. So here goes:

Tyler Joseph from Twenty One Pilots tweeted a joke making fun of how the word "platform" is used. It caused him and the band to be "detweeted."

This is a scary proposition, people. When special-interest groups can sway a whole population to become defensive on their behalf, that can easily turn into McCarthyism or worse yet, the Nazi regime where neighbor told on neighbor.

When the good guys start censoring, it is still wrong, even for a good cause. So if you do not want what you say or write to be judged or censored, you had better be careful what you do to others. People's lives have been destroyed by these kind of people.

Tyler Joseph has helped many people through his music and deserves an apology from the clown who runs Twitter.

Lisa Peters,

Hot Springs

