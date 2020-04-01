Even IQ test wouldn't be safe from politics

People who have compassion for others vote for Democrats. They are not a strong coalition, but are, rather, weak individuals, each with their own stubborn opinion. Others who are only obsessed with making money vote for Republicans. They are focused and organized and vote as a bloc in a united, cultish, uneducated fashion.

My credentials for saying this are attending six colleges for 13 years with studies in engineering, mathematics, psychology, English, law and MBA. Self-studies were in wildlife biology and climate science. I had one opportunity to successfully save the free world but it was classified Top Secret with the Departments of Defense and Energy. Now, at age 77, I am the only remaining person still alive to maintain the secret.

Being adopted and without any family (“The Last of the Mohicans”), one might wonder why I should care anymore if the human race lasts much longer. After all, they are threatened by the near-term ravages of climate change, and the short-range attack from this coronavirus. What can I do about it? How can I save them?

These Republican cultists are in a democracy whereby they each have a vote, and they ignorantly chose to elect Donald Trump, which assures their own demise. Democrats seem helpless to stop them and will be dragged along to a similar fate.

I have considered a solution that would require a minimum IQ test score to qualify to run for office or to vote, but who would create the test questions, who would monitor taking the test honestly, and who would grade the test accurately? It would become political, just like everything else has. An evil, insane person, like Donald Trump, could still be elected POTUS. The human race would still be doomed.

Best of luck. I am too old to matter anymore. I will settle in and protect the wildlife.

Bill Baum,

Whitefish

