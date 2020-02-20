Even presidents must earn respect

In response to Norm Jackson (letter, Feb. 17):

You criticize Democrats for being disrespectful to President Trump and say that "In all your years (88), you have never seen such disrespect for the President." You may have missed it, but I would like to point out an incident that was even more disrespectful to a president.

In September 2009, President Obama addressed a joint session of Congress on the topic of health care. During this address, Rep. Joe Wilson of South Carolina shouted out "You lie!"

Though Representative Wilson apologized to President Obama subsequently, which the president accepted, I feel Wilson's outburst was more disrespectful than Nancy Pelosi's paper-ripping or Democrats leaving the chamber before President Trump did, both of which occurred after the president's speech.

From the content of your letter, it appears that you don't think too much of Democrats. They represent about half of the voting-age citizens of this country. If we are to exist together as a nation, both parties, Democratic and Republican, need to learn to respect the other. This includes President Trump, who has called his opponents "human scum."

Respect is a two-way street. Even a president earns respect. It isn't just given.