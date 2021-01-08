Events at Capitol not surprising

Like many Montanans I watched scenes of Wednesday’s rioting at the US Capitol with sadness and dismay, but not with surprise. The events of the past four years foreshadowed what we saw Wednesday. As Montanans we must not forget that in their pursuits of public office, our recently sworn in US Senator, US Representative, and governor have each shown through their words and actions that they, to quote from a campaign add run by Matt Rosendale, proudly ‘stand with President Trump’. By extension they helped enable a demagogue who has stoked unrest and insurrection, sought to undermine democracy and the will of the people, substituted lies and delusion for truth and reality, and refused to provide leadership during a global pandemic. Unfortunately, last November, a majority of Montana voters also forgot that democracy carries with it the responsible of becoming educated in the facts. Instead, they embraced indoctrination by a propaganda machine that serves the wealthy and those desperate to stay in power by creating unfounded fear and spreading misinformation.