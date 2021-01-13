 Skip to main content
Events of Jan. 7 not surprising

Looking at the front page of the Missoulian last Thursday, Jan. 7, it was almost unreal, but not considering the last four years. Basically it looks like a group of thugs, with “The Donald’s” blessing, laying siege to the Capitol of the United States. Sounds like a declaration of war.

I had some second thoughts on one picture of the group of law enforcement spraying one of the thugs with tear gas. Now, I am not a chemist but I know that tear gas contains chemicals that are not environmentally friendly. Perhaps a better approach to the thugs would be to utilize chemical bear spray. Since that has been developed and tested to be used in the outdoors, probably making it environmentally OK, then it should be A-OK to use on the likes of the Trump lap dogs.

Steve Thompson,

Seeley Lake

