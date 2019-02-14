This week I visited the Capitol for the first time to testify on House Bill 208 because paid family leave is incredibly important to me, my family and most of the people I know.
When my daughter was born, I took unpaid leave and my husband used years' worth of accumulated sick and personal leave. To spend time with our newborn, we put student loans on forbearance, lost three months of income and burned through our savings.
Most think paid leave is maternity leave, but it is more. As a physical therapist, I see families trying to figure out how help hurt or aging family members. Recently, I had a woman in tears describing how stressful full-time care-giving is for her husband, and the financial stress compounds the situation. Montana should place more value on the importance of family. Every family, at some point, will need paid leave.
Studies show that paid family leave is better for employers, families and the economy. I know it would have helped our family and I hope someday it will be available for my daughters and to all families in Montana.
Please call the House Business and Labor Committee at 444-4800 and support HB208.
Jessica Kehoe,
Missoula