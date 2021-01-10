Everyone deserves good disaster plans

Republicans,

Did you really mean to vote for a draft-evading coward who submits to Putin and insults our veterans? Real leaders don't suck up to other dictators. And great leaders don't lie.

You have been duped by a vain bully who actually wants to be your dictator and push you into poverty by taking your hard-earned dollars and giving $1.3 trillion in tax cuts to corporations. You will never see any return on your money or allegiance to him.

Take a hard look at the Republican Party now — because the only worthwhile ones have now left it. All that's left now are the slimy crooks who view the middle and lower class as the "common masses" that are easy to be fooled out of their rights and what should be theirs.

All of us, regardless of party affiliation, deserve to have a government that works for us, focuses and plans for disasters (i.e. pandemics that were foreseen by previous presidents). Not greedy, negligent, self-consumed losers who prefer to ride around in their golf carts, or leave recently job-holding Americans that have used up all their savings without any relief in sight, to go home to their Thanksgiving turkey.

Satisfied?

Ruth Tudor,

Charlo

