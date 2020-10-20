 Skip to main content
Everyone has benefited from socialism

First scare them! Then lie to them! Then do it again! That's what Donald Trump and the Republicans do about socialism in this country.

The United States is not a socialist country but has many programs that are socialist. Here are some of the programs as socialists or part socialists.

The United States Military, The Pentagon, Veterans Health Care, Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid, public schools, highways, roads, bridges, city bus systems, public parks, museums, state and city zoos, U.S. Postal Service, public libraries, police departments, fire departments, National Guard, Amtrak, farm and ranch subsidies.

No matter where you live in America you have benefited from socialism. Socialism is how we look out for one another. It is your money, my money, helping ourselves and others.

When President Trump had coronavirus, the helicopter took him to the hospital, his stay in the hospital, all the care, all the doctors. Who paid this bill? Yes, us the taxpayers, socialism.

We can give big corporations tax breaks to pay no taxes. We can give the super rich tax breaks. But when it comes to helping the middle class and the working poor suddenly it is bad and we must not have socialism.

Just scare them and tell them lies. And yes they do!

LaVon D. Brillhart,

Dillon

