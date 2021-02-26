Everyone has right to choose manner of own death

In “Montanans don’t want government-sanctioned death,” Bradley Williams makes my point for me: Yes, 33% of those receiving prescriptions under Oregon’s Death with Dignity statute change their minds. This in fact is proof that the act works as intended: roughly a third of all who get the drugs choose not to take them, while roughly two-thirds do.

And your continued lies about anyone requiring falsification of the death certificate is simply not born out by facts. I encourage everyone to read the Oregon Health Authority’s "Frequently Asked Questions about the Death with Dignity Act" to learn the truth.

Regarding whether such deaths are speedy and peaceful, simple logic reveals that the deaths people avoid by voluntary self-administration of a lethal dose of medication, expressly prescribed by a physician for that purpose, are often the worst deaths imaginable. Were they not, why would so many of us, in Montana and elsewhere, seek to avoid them?