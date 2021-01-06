 Skip to main content
Evidence Trump will cling to power

Where’s the beef?

The revelation of Saturday’s taped phone call in which President Trump is clearly heard pressuring Georgia (Republican) Secretary of State Brad Raffensberger to “find” enough votes to overturn the election, vaguely threatening him with criminal offense, is the most damning evidence to date of the lengths to which Trump will go to cling to power — a direct threat to our democracy.

His continued claims of fraud, election rigging and Diabolical Diebold machines are backed with no evidence, and have been rejected by more than 50 state and federal judges, many appointed by Trump. The U.S. Supreme Court, one-third of whom are Trump appointees, flat-out denied a Texas election challenge. No states have found evidence of fraud, and have stated so publicly.

The Electoral College made its decision on Dec. 14. Former Attorney General William Barr stated there is no evidence of widespread voter fraud and CISA former director Christopher Krebs called this election “the most secure in American history.”

Now, Senator Daines, by participating in a congressional challenge, is propping up this hallucination — based on what? The opinions of a base that thinks the election is rigged — based on what? Is this what Montanans stand for?

Steve Nelson,

Missoula

