Subscribe for 17¢ / day
Letter

Many thanks to the wonderful emergency medical technicians at the Western Montana Fair, and to the lovely first responder from Condon (I didn't get her name), who helped when my 3-year-old grandson suffered breathing issues after visiting the rabbit barn. Their kindness, quick response and professionalism were of tremendous help and comfort.

I am so grateful to live in a place where people are so willing to help others, and where such excellent medical care is available at family events like the fair.

Theresa Cox,

Missoula

1
0
0
0
0
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.

Tags