Many thanks to the wonderful emergency medical technicians at the Western Montana Fair, and to the lovely first responder from Condon (I didn't get her name), who helped when my 3-year-old grandson suffered breathing issues after visiting the rabbit barn. Their kindness, quick response and professionalism were of tremendous help and comfort.
I am so grateful to live in a place where people are so willing to help others, and where such excellent medical care is available at family events like the fair.
Theresa Cox,
Missoula