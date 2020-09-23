Exhausted by administration

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Just the last five weeks of the Trump administration:

Lies about coronavirus, insultingly saying we would have panicked in the face of adversity!

Promotion of quackery remedies for COVID and despite expert opinions, promotes vaccine availability before the election.

Undermines desperate pleas for mask usage from his own appointed directors of Heath and Human Services, Centers for Disease Control, Food and Drug Administration, National Institutes of Health and surgeon general.

Holds rallies breaking CDC and state guidelines.

HHS official accuses staff of sedition!

Mike Pence’s respected senior staff/COVID task force member resigns with scathing remarks about its effectiveness. Says Donald Trump refers to supporters as “disgusting.”

200,000 COVID deaths;400,000 projected (World War II deaths were 460,000).

Repeatedly undermines confidence in the election: “The only way I can lose is if it is rigged.”

May not accept election outcome.

Dismantling of U.S. Postal Service.