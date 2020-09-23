 Skip to main content
Exhausted by administration

Exhausted by administration

Just the last five weeks of the Trump administration:

Lies about coronavirus, insultingly saying we would have panicked in the face of adversity!

Promotion of quackery remedies for COVID and despite expert opinions, promotes vaccine availability before the election.

Undermines desperate pleas for mask usage from his own appointed directors of Heath and Human Services, Centers for Disease Control, Food and Drug Administration, National Institutes of Health and surgeon general.

Holds rallies breaking CDC and state guidelines.

HHS official accuses staff of sedition!

Mike Pence’s respected senior staff/COVID task force member resigns with scathing remarks about its effectiveness. Says Donald Trump refers to supporters as “disgusting.”

200,000 COVID deaths;400,000 projected (World War II deaths were 460,000).

Repeatedly undermines confidence in the election: “The only way I can lose is if it is rigged.”

May not accept election outcome.

Dismantling of U.S. Postal Service.

FBI: “Significant Russian election interference.” Trump: silence.

Mocked journalist shot with rubber bullets.

Eliminates racial sensitivity training.

Credible reports of referring to KIAs and POWs as “losers” and “suckers.”

Commutes prison sentences of political allies.

Department of Justice compares lockdown to slavery, explores prosecution of mayors and protesters for sedition.

DOJ says “political appointees,” not career prosecutors, should determine who is prosecuted.

Climate change: “It will cool off” and, “The scientists don't know.”

Authoritarianism, anyone?

I’m exhausted.

Bryant Reber,

Polson

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

