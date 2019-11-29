I appreciate your publishing proactive letters to encourage each of us to use our power ("Use voices to push for child, earned income tax credits," online-only letter).
Massive tax breaks went to the wealthy in Donald Trump's 2017 tax law, while low and the middle class were largely ignored, making our growing wealth divide worse.
So in 2018, the bottom 10% of Americans paid a higher tax rate (26%) than the 400 richest Americans (Nicholas Kristof, New York Times). Allowing nearly 12 million kids to grow up in poverty is not inevitable, but a choice (Children's Defense Fund).
And a new report from the Brookings Institute shows that 44% of all workers ages 18-64 were considered low wage, with a median annual income of $17,950.
Expanding the Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) and Child Tax Credit (CTC) in any new tax legislation is indeed a step in the right direction. Our leaders need to hear from us.
Donna Munro,
Bremerton, Washington