Expect attacks on Last Best Place

I was raised as a child in a Montana that was controlled by the Anaconda Copper Mining Company. K. Ross Toole called this time the "Graying of Montana." I thought that I would never see this happen again. Instead of a mining company, this time it is the state government in Helena.

This is what we can expect in the next four years: attacks on the COVID protocols; stream access, public land access, invasive species testing; Fish, Wildlife and Parks; climate change; environmental issues; mental health; health insurance; and state and teacher retirement systems. Plus tax breaks for the wealthy, sales tax, weakening gun laws, legislative bipartisanship, selling of public land, breaks for the big companies, breaks for mining companies and who knows what else.

Our governor put $6.5 million of his own money into getting elected. This reminds me of W. A. Clark, one of the Copper Kings who bought his seat in the U.S. Senate. The Senate refused to seat him.

The sad part of what is happening in Helena is that my grandchildren will not be able to grow up in the Montana that my children and I grew up in. The Last Best Place is gone.

David Dayton,

Missoula

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 2 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1