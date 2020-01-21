Dear U.S. Sen. Steve Daines:
You have never failed to disappoint me over your years as a United States senator from my beloved home state of Montana. I'm hoping this time you will pleasantly surprise me and show that you are a patriot and not a puppet.
History will remember. Will you be on the list of the meek Mealy-Mouthed Mountebanks marching blindly behind Midnight Moscow Mitch?
I expect to be disappointed in and ashamed of you. I sincerely hope you prove me wrong and put country before party. Just this one time when it really counts.
Wanda LaCroix,
Montana voter,
Costa Rica