A few conservative numbers here. Approximately 10,000 people commute to and from Missoula every day from the Bitterroot. If that new bridge on South Avenue is allowed to be built, just how many drivers do you think will try and dodge the lights on 93? At 1%, that's 100 cars extra per day and that's only one way.
The state would call that unintentional damage and pretty soon they would want to make South Avenue a four-lane road.
You people on South are victims and you don't know it yet. That bridge cannot be built. The neighborhoods on both ends of the bridge would be the big losers.
Tell the county commissioners; voice your opinion but don't be silent.
John Shafer,
Superior