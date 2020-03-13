Expect more coronavirus strains in future

Scientific American just released a good article on the origins of the COVID-19 virus. The main takeaway of this article is to expect more strains of coronaviruses in the future, as well as other possible viruses, as highly populated concentrations of humans continue to impede upon undeveloped areas, primarily in the tropics with high wildlife diversity.

Besides China, other hot spots are said to be in India, Nigeria and Brazil. Nearly 70% of animal-borne emerging infectious diseases come from wild animals. It is estimated that there may be as many as 5,000 coronavirus strains present, worldwide, potential human pathogens. The recent COVID-19 is certainly from bats, with possibly an intermediate host in pangolins. Other mammals susceptible to coronavirus infections are rodents, badgers, civets and nonhuman primates.

With global trade and travel today, viruses such as COVID-19 are quickly disseminated worldwide. As obvious as the nose on our faces, our federal government is woefully equipped to this challenge, with a for-profit mindset impeding our response. It is imperative that we move to a national health-care system immediately for national security reasons and for the general welfare of we the people of the United States.

Erwin Curry,

Missoula

