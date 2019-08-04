We are living in dangerous times, when people in power encourage the radical right to hate and even kill anyone of a different race or belief, when we have Russians putting out fake videos and stories to attack the opposition running for office. For instance, the one-minute video on Facebook put out by Ted Nugent. making it look like it is Michigan Rep. Rashida Tlaib when in fact it is not her.
We can expect more and more lies put out by the Russians and social media. These lies have a purpose: to support the takeover of our country by thugs, both from the U.S. and Russia. Be careful what you take as the truth, use common sense.
Kate Gervais,
Corvallis