This year is the centennial anniversary of what was probably the most notable scientific expedition, a dual excursion to the island of Principe off the coast of West Africa, led by Sir Arthur Eddington, director of the Cambridge Observatory in England; and to Sobral, Brazil, by Frank Watson Dyson, director of the Greenwich Observatory in the London conurbation.
The goal of this expedition was to test Albert Einstein’s newly developed theory of general relativity by measuring the apparent positions of stars seen close to the sun, occulted by the lunar eclipse of April 29, 1919.
Amazingly, they did indeed measure a tiny bit of deflection in the positions of stars surrounding the sun, proving Einstein’s brilliant theory to be correct. The shift in apparent positions of stars, whose light passed close to the sun, through the strong region of its gravitational field, were deflected on the order of 1 1/2 arcseconds, or slightly more. An arcsecond is 1/3,600 of one degree of parallax.
Einstein published his theory of special relativity in 1905, and developed general relativity between 1907 and 1915. General relativity deals with space-time and gravity. It wasn’t until 1960 that this theory could really be put to use.
Lee Onishuk,
Missoula