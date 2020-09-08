 Skip to main content
Experience counts with Dan Salomon

Experience counts with Dan Salomon

In my last three legislative sessions, I had the pleasure of serving with a strong leader from western Montana, when I worked with Dan Salomon of Ronan.

Now, with 10 years of experience behind him, Salomon is running for re-election in Senate District 47, which runs from the north side of Missoula to the Mission Valley.

I believe in Salomon because I’ve watched him always try to do the right thing, for the right reasons. He doesn’t go to Helena to advance an extreme agenda. Instead, his focus has always been on steadily making a difference — growing jobs, reducing government regulation and keeping a tight rein on state spending.

With a lifetime in agriculture, Dan Salomon knows how to manage our natural resources.

And his many years on the local school board have helped him make a big impact on the Senate Education Committee.

If job growth, efficient government, responsible resource stewardship and support for education matter to you, like they do to me, then please join me in supporting Dan Salomon’s re-election to SD47.

Taylor Brown,

Huntley

