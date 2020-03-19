Explore free entertainment from home

Dear vulnerable Missoulians:

Bored, nothing to do? Stay safe and healthy — explore these free opportunities from home:

TedTalks: short talks (18 minutes or less) about a range of topics, from science to business to global issues, in over 100 languages (www.ted.com/talks).

Great Courses Plus: lifelong learning (like MOLLI) with some of the world's greatest instructors (www.thegreatcoursesplus.com).

More upcoming live-streamed classical concerts:

March 20, 18:00 GMT: The Finnish National Opera performs Tchaikovsky’s Eugene Onegin. Visit oopperabaletti.fi.

March 21, 18:00 GMT: Orchestra of the J.S. Bach Foundation performs Bach’s Cantata BWV 106 "Gottes Zeit ist die allerbeste Zeit." Visit bachstiftung.ch.

March 22, 19:30 GMT: Iestyn Davies (countertenor) and Thomas Dunford perform "England’s Orpheus" at the Wigmore Hall in London. Visit wigmore-hall.org.uk.

April 4, 14:00 GMT: Barbara Hannigan and Gothenburg Symphony Orchestra perform Alban Berg’s Violin Concerto with violinist Veronika Eberle. Visit gso.se.