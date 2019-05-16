I sent this letter to Danie Williams at NorthWestern Energy in response to a letter I received:
I don't think charging people with solar who generate energy an extra fee is at all fair. The overabundance of power I generate that goes back into the grid means that NorthWestern Energy doesn't have to buy that power from whatever entity/entities that you buy power from. So that saves the utility money and then you want to charge an extra fee to those of us helping you out.
As it is, on the anniversary date, you suck up any credit we may still have and don't pay us a dime. Not a good plan, not a fair plan, in fact it's a dang stupid plan. If I had any other choice from where to get power, you can bet I would sign up in a minute. You don't care one bit about the customers you say you serve, you care about how much money can be made for the shareholders.
Solar power has the potential to create a number of new jobs. Missoula has vowed to go to totally clean energy by 2030. How will that be happening without solar.
Donna Warren,
Missoula