Extreme Kathleen a campaign finance hypocrite

If you’ve ever heard Extreme Kathleen Williams speak, you have heard her decry the influence of outside money in politics, and even claim to lead by example on the issue of campaign finance. Unfortunately, her record shows she fails to practice what she preaches.

Her campaign is being supported by over $2 million in outside money from Nancy Pelosi and national Democrat groups – and is even bankrolling her campaign with money from radical groups who are pushing to defund the police!

While Extreme Kathleen touts the need for campaign finance reform, what she means is forcing taxpayers to foot the bill for her political campaign – to the tune of up to $5 million. She has vocally supported a bill before Congress to do just that.

This is coming from the same person that pays herself a salary from her campaign, lining her own pockets despite telling her campaign contributors that “every dollar donated goes right back to the campaign.”

From scamming her own donors, to wanting to use your tax dollars to fund her political aspirations, to accepting money from the very dark money groups she decries, it is clear Extreme Kathleen isn’t independent—she’s just another self-serving politician.

Rep. Peggy Webb,

House District 43, Billings

