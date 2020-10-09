Extreme Kathleen will pack the Supreme Court

When directly asked if she would support the Democrat power grab to expand and pack the Supreme Court with extreme liberal justices, Extreme Kathleen Williams response was “for me, the jury is out on that.”

Extreme Kathleen’s openness to going along with Democrat party bosses Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer to pack the Supreme Court would destroy our 2nd Amendment rights, our freedom of religion, the rule of law, and our Montana way of life.

The number of justices on the Supreme Court has been set at nine for over 150 years. Extreme Kathleen’s willingness to destroy our judicial norms to force her liberal California agenda on Montanans through the judiciary is appalling.

It is clear Extreme Kathleen is still fuming that her chosen candidate, Hillary Clinton, did not win the 2016 election. She will stop at nothing to overturn the will of the American people to implement her dangerous agenda.

To ensure our Montana way of life is protected, we must stop Extreme Kathleen Williams. If you want to make sure our Montana values and our freedoms are protected, I encourage you to join me in voting for Matt Rosendale for U.S. Congress.

Gordon Wallace

Florence

