Extreme Kathleen's radical healthcare takeover

Extreme Kathleen's radical healthcare takeover

Kathleen Williams boasts on her campaign website that one of her top priorities is” fixing our broken healthcare system.” While it is true that healthcare reform is critical, William’s support for a Bernie Sanders-style government-run system would have a detrimental effect on Montanans.

Kathleen supports the individual mandate that will force families into purchasing government control healthcare that is burdensome and expensive. Her policies will ultimately lead us down the path of a single-payer healthcare system. A single payer system will not consider individual Montanans personal needs and budgets.

Nancy Pelosi and House Democrats are betting on more candidates who support these extreme ideas to get elected in November so they can further push their agenda. Kathleen’s plan will be costly and ineffective at addressing the current problems with our healthcare system.

We need a representative who has a strong record of achieving results when it comes to promoting quality, and affordable healthcare. At the state level, Matt has worked hard to reduce healthcare costs in Montana for the very first time, increase access to health care with direct primary care agreements, and protect individuals with pre-existing conditions. Matt Rosendale understands and supports Montanan's freedom in making their own decisions regarding their health care.

Representative Carl Glimm

House District 6, Kila

