Extremists have no place at rally

In reference to the armed, self-appointed gun rights extremists at recent Black Lives Matter protests in Missoula, Gary Marbut (June 17) told readers who feared firearms to take a firearm safety class and get into a comfort zone about this important constitutional right.

It’s not the firearm itself that’s concerning. Don’t be fooled. It’s the presence of armed, self-appointed untrained men and women who organized to attend a protest ostensibly to protect attendees and businesses. Did the police or organizers ask for their help? Not a chance. Their presence was for one purpose only — to intimidate peaceful protesters.

To make matters even more dangerous, some of these extremists undoubtedly obtained their firearm over the internet or at a gun show without even a background check.

Self-appointed, organized groups who openly carry loaded, semi-automatic rifles at a peaceful rally have no place in our civilized society.

Roxane Weikel, 

Missoula

