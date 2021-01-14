Extremists must be stopped

This past week I watched aghast as many Republican leaders claimed they did not condone violence at the same time they fanned the flames of insurrection. They called for "healing" (i.e. clemency) while the wounding is ongoing. The far right extremist core of the Capital riots continue to call for "civil war" and "revolution". They are very direct about their goals, which are to take over the government and to intimidate and even harm elected representatives. They brought bombs and physical restraints. They are organized and paramilitary. They are openly planning more "events" at federal and state institutions across the country. They will not stop after the inauguration but pledge an ongoing attack. Mob rule is not about freedom, but about imposing their will on others. They are not "patriots" but terrorists and traitors. They are our Isis and they must be stopped. Only after the threats are over can healing begin.