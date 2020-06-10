Face masks are form of insurance

Face masks are form of insurance

Fred Thomas' rejection of face masks seems a bit hypocritical, considering that he has been in the business of selling insurance for many years.

Face masks at this time are another form of insurance. They do not guarantee that the wearer will not get the COVID-19 virus, but neither do auto or health insurance guarantee us freedom from auto accidents or sicknesses.

In twenty years and 6,000 hours of Air Force flying, I never had to use a parachute, but one was always either on me or nearby for use. Face masks are our parachutes.

John W. MacDonald,

Missoula

