Being on the cusp between the Millennials and Gen-Z, I have grown up hearing about climate change and the effects it has on our planet. I grew up with apocalyptic novels, TV shows and movies that show us a devastated world due to the effects climate change and a government that does nothing.
This is not normal, this is not right. People my age shouldn't be worried about their potential kids not having a future. We should not be worried about our future being ripped from us from older generations who are forcing us to lie in the bed they made.
Our problems are not who is in what country, but that we are killing the earth and the people in power would rather ignore it instead of effecting change. I am against climate change, I am for planet earth, I am for saving people, I am for HR 9.
Ashli Jaschke,
Missoula