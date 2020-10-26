Fact check ads

The Republicans like Gianforte and Daines keep pumping out misinformation on expensive ads. They seem to think it is just fine to tell untruths like their leader Liar in Chief Trump. Fact check these guys. Daines had businesses in China and then took jobs away from Americans, he tried to take away protections for preexisting conditions. Greg Gianforte continues to sell off our public lands and is working on getting rid of the protections on our wilderness areas. We don't need liars taking over Montana, like Daines,

New Jersey Republican Greg Gianforte, or Rosendale. Fact check all of them. We don't need them here to destroy our Montana. Steve Bullock has shown what he has done for our health care, or hospitals, schools, and public lands. He isn't about taking your guns away, but we don't need hunters in the woods with AK47s and AR15s, what kind of sportsman uses a machine gun to hunt. Dangerous for the people and the animals. Bullock is a good guy and cares about Montana and will help us nationally. Mike Cooney should be our next governor. He has worked side by side with Steve Bullock. Keep the corruption our of Montana. We need Bullock, Mike Cooney, and Graybill.