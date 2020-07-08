Fact-check letters more closely

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

We know that newspapers need to publish a diversity of views. But it is irresponsible to publish "opinions" based upon facts without a basis in reality.

The July 7 letter touting the dangers of wearing masks was ludicrous. It takes little research to determine that there are not "dozens" of studies and "600 doctors" promoting the dangers of wearing masks. In reality, every credible medical and scientific source advocates mask usage to mitigating the spread of COVID-19.

The writer's anti-mask quote from the World Health Organization from April is correct but ignores their June reversal of that position. Today, from the WHO, the Centers for Disease Control and the White House Task Force (Mike Pence) to almost every conservative and liberal political leader, encourages, in some cases beg people to use masks so that we can save lives and fully and safely open our economy.

This letter is different than someone having the "opinion" that mask-wearing infringes on personal rights. That is an option based upon a philosophy. His anti-mask opinion is based upon outlandish nonexistent facts easily "fact-checked."