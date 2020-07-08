Fact-check letters more closely

We know that newspapers need to publish a diversity of views. But it is irresponsible to publish "opinions" based upon facts without a basis in reality.
The July 7 letter touting the dangers of wearing masks was ludicrous. It takes little research to determine that there are not "dozens" of studies and "600 doctors" promoting the dangers of wearing masks. In reality, every credible medical and scientific source advocates mask usage to mitigating the spread of COVID-19.
The writer's anti-mask quote from the World Health Organization from April is correct but ignores their June reversal of that position. Today, from the WHO, the Centers for Disease Control and the White House Task Force (Mike Pence) to almost every conservative and liberal political leader, encourages, in some cases beg people to use masks so that we can save lives and fully and safely open our economy.
This letter is different than someone having the "opinion" that mask-wearing infringes on personal rights. That is an option based upon a philosophy. His anti-mask opinion is based upon outlandish nonexistent facts easily "fact-checked."
Publishing these "dark web facts" gives them credibility that will result in more illness, death and economic loss.
Do some fact-checking.
The Missoulian should take more care and responsibility.
Bryant Reber,
Polson
