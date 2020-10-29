Fact check political ads

I vowed to hit the mute button on my TV, get off the couch and exercise during every political commercial during this last election cycle. Two things happened. I lost twenty pounds and wore my TV mute button out

It's time we voters demand some election reform and relief from the excessive, misleading, false advertising which inundated our radios TVs and newspapers this past election cycle.

Some ideas that could be designed to protect our first amendment right to free speech and still produce some truth in advertising.

-Hold TV, radio and print news media companies accountable and require them to fact check the advertising they accept or face face heavy fines if they run false or misleading ads and require them to GIVE the other side equal time if an ad falls in the "grey" or misleading area. News media companies make millions running this avalanche of deceptive, tiresome advertising, but exercise no responsibility in ensuring the truth of its content.

-Empower and fund the Montana Commissioner of Political Practices to educate political candidates to produce honest advertising (or face fines and sanctions).BEFORE they commence their campaign season.

-Shorten the campaign season to only two months before each election cycle....a total of four months.