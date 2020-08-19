Why is it OK for Republicans like Gianforte and Daines to put out campaign adds full of untruths? The stations have been called on it and they know they are false but the money is too good. Bullock is a gun rights advocate and they are trying to make him out to be anti guns.

Mike Cooney is a native of Montana who has always been for the for protecting our public lands and for keeping services alive that make life better for our citizens. Unfortunately Mike Cooney is relying on small grassroots donations which pale in comparison to the Trump money being pumped in to support Daines and Gianforte. Using taxpayer money to fund their campaigns and Trump's should be illegal. Gianforte has a history of bullying and blocking people from public access. Daines says he is against reliance on China and yet he had five businesses in China. Trump's daughter also has businesses in China. FACT CHECK, FACT CHECK. We need Mike Cooney for governor, a loyal knowledgeable, native of Montana. We need Bullock for our senator, look at what he has done for Montanans in the way of health care and hospitals, farming assistance, gun right protection, fishing and hunting.