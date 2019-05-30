In a May 21 letter, John Russell berated me for “inconsistencies” in facts about the Trump administration's accomplishments. Facts don't matter for those consumed by personal attacks on Donald Trump. Even in Washington, D.C., the Trump-hating precludes needed action on important issues.
Trump tax cuts benefited most taxpayers, including the wealthiest who pay 70% of all income taxes. The 47% who pay no taxes still collect cash government payments. The Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration found that illegal immigrants collect billions by claiming additional child payments.
By independent survey, over 90% of mainstream media (CNN, MSNBC and the New York Times) stories about Trump and his family have been negative.
Trump's gutsy “America First” domestic and foreign policy creates hundreds of thousands of new jobs, and renegotiating treaties (NAFTA, NATO) unfair to the U.S., saves U.S. taxpayers billions of dollars. China precipitated the current “tariff war” by reneging on their agreement. Trump rightfully called their bluff, and his strategy will eventually prevail.
“Crooked” (destroying subpoenaed records is a felony) Hillary Clinton's plurality of presidential popular votes was entirely in California, reaffirming the value of the Electoral College.
Words to Trump-haters from Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.: “There is nothing more dangerous than sincere ignorance and conscientious stupidity.”
Philip L. Barney,
Polson,