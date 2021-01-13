 Skip to main content
Failure to condemn, reasons to resign

Open letter to Steve Daines and Matt Rosendale:

Your failure to condemn the role Donald Trump played to instigate the domestic terrorist attack on our Capitol shows your cowardice and continued adherence to cockeyed and false conspiracy theories.

You clearly expressed your intent to vote against certifying this fair and legal election. In doing so, you falsely encouraged Trump voters to believe they could throw out legal electors and put in place alternative electors to ensure a reversal of the election and a Trump win.

The riotous goons were a mix of hardcore zealots, white nationalists, Qanon wingnuts, self-claimed patriots and those intent on violence and overthrow of the government. Is this the Trump base you are so afraid of offending lest you lose their votes? They are Trump voters who have been lied to, brainwashed and manipulated by a snake oil salesman who you continue to support.

You fail to accept your own responsibility for the violent insurrection promulgated by your lies and the lies of your cult leader Trump. You have shown extremely poor judgement in your actions, a cavalier disregard for our democratic form of government and a blind allegiance to a demagogue. You must resign your offices.

Robert Slonaker,

Lakeside

