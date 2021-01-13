Failure to impeach weakens our democracy

I encourage members of the House and Senate to vote for impeachment of Donald Trump regardless of the timeline it takes. We need to re-establish the rules of law and order. Trump's attempt to overthrow a valid election undermines our democracy. Failure to punish him will embolden others in the future that may have better skill sets. Impeachment will help re-establish our trust in democracy. Yes, an impeachment trial will be painful and cause further division but failure to do so weakens our democracy.

Some legislators object to impeachment proceedings or investigations in the attempted overthrow of our democracy. These legislators claim we need to "dial back the temperature" to help unify the country. Re-establishing law and order is the best way to unify the country. This requires an honest look at those individuals that perpetuated the lies of voter fraud to the American people. Only then can we dial the temperature back and unify this country.

The actions by Daines and Rosendale have now marginalized the voice for all Montanans in Washington DC. Daines and Rosendale have no credibility in DC moving forward. We Montanans suffer because of their self serving political ambitions and fundraising in this stunt.

John Gangemi,

Columbia Falls

