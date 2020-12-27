Faith-based concepts masquerade as science

Mark Pfau wrote a guest column (Missoulian, Dec. 17) in which he criticized a “disturbing and incendiary” earlier column by Loren Bahls (Dec. 6) that concerned scientific illiteracy in America. Clearly, something is amiss in Pfau’s column.

First, only one of the cited experts is an evolutionary scientist, and he is cited only for an ironic quote that pleased creationists. Then, criticism of evolution is generalized into repudiation of the “atheist-socialist-environmentalist left.” It’s obvious that the column was motivated by interests other than science.

Three of the four living people cited in Pfau’s column have something in common: they all have a connection to the Discovery Institute. According to Wikipedia, the Discovery Institute is “a politically conservative non-profit think tank based in Seattle, Washington, that advocates the pseudoscientific concept of intelligent design.” The institute also promotes the teaching of its beliefs in public school science classes, a practice that the U.S. Supreme Court has already rejected.