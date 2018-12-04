Just a reminder to those who may have forgotten. Name-calling, insults, slander, false labeling are the tools of the ignorant.
Also keep in mind, just because you read it in the press or heard on the media, does not make it true or accurate.
Lastly, remember that just because someone does not share your views, politics or philosophies, does not make them a racist, bigot, hater, supremacist or any of the other name-calling insults I read on an almost daily basis in these letters.
Donald Kenck,
Frenchtown