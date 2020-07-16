Families are everything

RE: James Woods’ July 10, Letter to the Editor. For every action there is an outcome and consequence. My parents also advised me that family is everything, and everything else doesn’t matter. When a senior ex-congressman takes a general jab my family, I am going to react and defend. I know how my parents felt about my brothers and me, and our families. I have zero regrets, and my advice to you is the same as to the ex-congressman. Mind your own fence. Karma can be a bi**h. Thanks for your response. At least we live in a country where we can state our opinion and agree to disagree. And throw social potshots, if we wish.