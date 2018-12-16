My husband and dog often walk along the river bordering Riverside Park in Lolo. The trail is used by families, cyclists, pets.
Dec. 3 began as one of those walking days. Our black lab crossed the bridge leading to the river. When he wandered near, his front paw was immediately snapped in an unmarked beaver trap. In his valiant attempt to release the trap, he lost several teeth trying to chew his way out of it.
My husband tried desperately to free him and suffered sliced fingers on the metal. After releasing the dog, my husband took him to the veterinary clinic, where he underwent surgery. NowCare treated my husband with antibiotics and he was given a tetanus injection.
Authorities were notified but whoever had set the trap had swept the area clean. This individual clearly gave no thought to such a reckless plan. A child could have been seriously injured, just as our poor lab was. The emotional cost has been significant, not to mention the $1,700 veterinary bill.
Let this serve as a warning to families who had previously enjoyed outings near Riverside Park. I hope that the trapper understands the costs of being so irresponsible.
JoEllen Drescher,
Lolo