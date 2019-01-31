Perhaps the surest way to remold a child into a criminal is to destroy the kid's family. Destroy family and the kid starts to slip towards amorality.
Mothers teach love and care and create a safe space; fathers teach responsible work and skills and create a safe space. Destroy a family and the child feels lost, vulnerable, uncared for; they learn to doubt authority, and perhaps, faced with raw survival, learn cynicism and even cruelty and may become anchored in "me first." It is likely.
By separating families, the Trump administration is actively creating the very kinds of people with which the president has threatened us — drug dealers, gang members, thieves, prostitutes, murderers and more.
There are occasional illegal immigrants worming their way into our culture whose profile includes lots of crime, but the children of a whole and wholesome family — like the majority of illegal immigrants who come to work in this country and send their money home — are more likely to be foursquare. They make good citizens.
The orphans this administration is creating will be our responsibility. By removing them from their parents we become the parents and damned few are the institutions that raise a truly loving person.
Parris ja Young,
Alberton