Dear Missoula residents:
The Vandals came to play in our stadium Nov. 9 and with them was my grandson, who is their videographer. He wrote these words: “I was very disappointed with the amount of disrespect the Grizzly fans showed today. Racial slurs, swearing and all kids of stuff.”
Surely our city of usually kind people could refrain from making young people of another state feel unwanted and sad. Griz fans are better than this.
Shirley Oliver,
Missoula