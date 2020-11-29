Fantasizing about Trump's expulsion

What would the Founding Fathers have done?

There should be rules about writing letters to the editor, and Rule No. 1 should be: Don’t write a letter that begins with an apology.

Yet here I am, beginning with an apology.

I know that wishing harm upon another human being is fundamentally wrong, yet ever since Donald Trump’s election shenanigans began, I’ve been consumed by this image: The entire U.S. Senate, led by Mitch McConnell and Chuck Schumer, kidnaps Trump, tars and feathers him, and runs him out of town on a rail.

Pray for me that God forgives my vindictiveness. And "judge not, lest ye be judged.” Remember?

Greg Lenihan,

Missoula

