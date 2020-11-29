 Skip to main content
Fantasizing about Trump's expulsion

Fantasizing about Trump's expulsion

What would the Founding Fathers have done?

There should be rules about writing letters to the editor, and Rule No. 1 should be: Don’t write a letter that begins with an apology.

Yet here I am, beginning with an apology.

I know that wishing harm upon another human being is fundamentally wrong, yet ever since Donald Trump’s election shenanigans began, I’ve been consumed by this image: The entire U.S. Senate, led by Mitch McConnell and Chuck Schumer, kidnaps Trump, tars and feathers him, and runs him out of town on a rail.

Pray for me that God forgives my vindictiveness. And "judge not, lest ye be judged.” Remember?

Greg Lenihan,

Missoula

