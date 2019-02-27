Food is art. Its creation is inspired by its creator and the work behind the scenes is something only passion can define. For many who indulge, they think of a meal as pleasure. The senses give way to taste, sight, environment, and its satisfaction can be traced back to its comfort-ability. These are the traits that can skyrocket an industry based off creative adventure, but without, they can kill an image forever.
I want this letter to resonate with the people who have come to know and love Doc's Sandwich Shop. A bright star, intricate and full of life. These were the guidelines that fell into the hands of a man who saw something simple and used passion and energy to create something more.
I'm ashamed to see this business, one I've spent years fueling energy and passion into, fall into the hands of new ownership. There's a void that can't be touched now. Everything changes when these things happen. The efforts of one legacy are now left to die in the hands of pre-packaged hell. How does a person with zero kitchen experience find himself in the food industry?
I'll miss you, old friend. Farewell, Doc's.
Nate Harbison,
Missoula