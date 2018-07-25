I am a school garden and healthy food educator, teaching kids about the connection between the veggies that we grow in the school garden and the health of their bodies. I know how important food access is for young minds.
Students I teach often come from households that don’t always have enough to eat. That’s why I am concerned about the Farm Bill, as the U.S. Senate and House figure out a bill that would impact SNAP and potentially take food assistance away from millions of families in our country.
In Montana, almost three-quarters of SNAP participants are in families with children, keeping 1 in 5 kids fed. The Senate Farm Bill, which U.S. Sen. Jon Tester supported, ensures Montanans can keep food on the table during tough times. But the House bill cuts off benefits to parents with children age 6 and up after just one month if they can’t find steady work of 20 or more hours per week.
The House bill is cruel and would cause many more families with kids to go hungry. I ask our Montana delegation: Support a final farm bill this summer that helps students grow up with a healthy, bright future.
Amy Harvey,
Missoula