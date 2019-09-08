I have been attending the farmers market since I was a little girl. I always looked forward to pastries, seeing friends and listening to live music. Not much has changed in the last decade at the farmers market in Hamilton, except now there are even more vendors to look forward to.
Every week I walk the streets in search of pastries, groceries and flowers. I love visiting Bee Happy honey, eating all the Red Rooster treats and buying from all the kind vendors. Every week I meet someone new and discover someone's passion behind the craft. Hearing each vendors' story and knowing all the work they put into their booth always leaves me in awe.
Last week I got to the market a little later than usual, but couldn't resist Maria's Burritos. I waited in line for 45 minutes, completely content. I visited, people-watched and enjoyed the simple things. I didn't realize until then the beauty of a small town. No one here is in a hurry; we all say thank you and we all love our hometown.
I feel so blessed to be a part of this town, and I think the local farmers market exemplifies each aspect of our town: close-knit, supportive and passionate.
Lyric DeVries,
Hamilton