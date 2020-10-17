Farmers real challenge

Farming is the only business in America that cannot price its product.

Pricing depends on. 1. Need; 2. legislation (regulation); 3. weather.

Votes for conservatives lead to fewer regulations. We are controlled by Congress on many issues.

It is very important. Our votes for the conservative candidates keep agriculture alive across our nation.

Washington needs to wake up to the fact that a nation needs food. If agriculture is no longer a viable business and all the farmers dissolve, this nation will not survive.

Betty J. Biggs,

Belgrade

