The (Aug. 4) article about the Mann Gulch fire was excellent.
I grew up in Maine and in 1951 my aunt took me and several friends to a local drive-in theater to see "Red Skies of Montana." To this day I remember the movie, which was loosely based on the Mann Gulch fire and the story about the smokejumper heroes' incredible experience.
The Higgins Ridge fire was new to me but equally fascinating. Your articles put real names and the real story of these incredible men for me.
Little did I know then that 68 years later I would be living in beautiful Montana and be much more aware of the incredible firefighters in Montana. God protect these people.
Bob Cote,
Polson