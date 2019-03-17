Great job Missoulian. I was driving down Spruce Street, traffic stalled and people were all over. I thought the bank had been robbed, but I was on my way to a doctor’s appointment, so I couldn’t stop.
Patrick Reilly and Kurt Wilson gave Missoulians a fascinating story of a moose mother and her calf visiting downtown Missoula. They provided us some wonderful insights to what happens when a wild animal leaves its habitat.
Both the Missoula Police Department and Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks personnel did an outstanding job making the area safe for the moose and humans. Moving the animals to a safe place in the Ninemile area and letting the reader know they are now safe, made this article even more interesting.
I wished I had called the Missoulian when a mother moose and her calf visited my backyard in the Rattlesnake a number of years ago to feed on my ,aple tree leaves. My back porch was filled with neighbors. No one was allowed off the porch to take pictures for fear of making the moose uncomfortable. It was truly a memorable experience.
Gary A. Sorensen,
Missoula