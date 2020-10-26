If our retiring president lips are moving he is lying. How many more lies will it take for Republicans to stop his lips from moving. I am a Republican but I have a brain. I can stop his lips from moving by my vote. If he is re-elected I fear a civil war in our beloved country. Minorities have had more than enough of Trump’s hatred for anyone who dares to not honor his ignorance. He only cares about his family. Jared said, "Minority’s statements about being oppressed is just complaining." What a guy.